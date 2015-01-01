Abstract

This article provides the first detailed account of the structure, functioning, and impact of Guatemala's Femicide and Other Forms of Violence against Women Criminal Courts. I assess the achievements and limitations of these courts from two views: a bird's eye view, which explores how cases proceed through these specialized courts, and an insiders' view, which explores the perspectives and practices of their judges. Combined, these views demonstrate that judges' personal commitments and the courts' institutional frameworks benefit the minority of women whose cases are heard in them but that these benefits are undercut by the broader social and institutional contexts in which judges and courts operate. This can be seen both in a panoramic view that reveals key locations where cases involving violence against women and girls stall in the judicial process and also through judges' critiques of the systems in which they are embedded. Both views provide insights that should guide policy makers and activists seeking to better fulfill the promise of these courts.

