Abstract

Suicidal behavior is the most violent behavior that a person commits against himself. Suicidal behavior is a complex form of behavior in which biological, psychological, cultural, environmental and social factors are effective together, which deeply affect the individual, his environment, society and subsequent generations. The etiology of suicidal behavior in adolescents includes problems such as psychiatric illness, domestic violence and restlessness, mental disorders, social events, previous suicide attempts, loss of family relatives, parental divorce, physical and/or sexual abuse, and substance use. Suicide attempt in children and adolescents; emerges as a growing public health problem. In this study, it was aimed to investigate the risk factors of suicidal behavior in adolescents and to examine the case sample. According to the results of the research, the presence of existing depressive symptoms before the Z.D. suicide attempt, previous suicide attempts, being in adolescence, having acute stresses, etc. Presence of risk factors such as suicide, loss of a lover, having a family history of suicide and being alone in the suicide attempt suggest that Z.D. is the trigger. In the presence of risk factors that increase the risk of suicide, it is important to recognize the triggers in advance and to plan an intervention.

