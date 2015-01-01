SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kalkan EA. JOURNAL OF AWARENESS 2023; 8(2): 107-113.

10.26809/joa.2005

AIM: Gang rape incidents are rarer than other forms of sexual abuse, and there is little research focusing on adolescent victims. The aim of this study is to describe the common characteristics of gang rape cases against adolescents and the forensic medical evaluation process.

METHOD: News and medical literature published in the internet media were searched. Google search engine and Google Scholar were used as browser. Key words were "gang rape", "young", "child", "adolescent", "gang rape", "young", "child" and "adolescent". After the search, descriptive news and literature samples on gang rape incidents against adolescent individuals were selected.

RESULTS: This study examined the gang rape incidents against adolescents, which were covered in the media. There were no time limitation. In the news and literature review, the sociodemographic characteristics of the victims and the descriptive features of the event were determined. Alcohol use was common. Psychological symptoms and consequences requiring continued health care, were evident.

Conclusion: A systematic forensic examination and reporting including a psychological evaluation of the victim should be done. In order to prevent this type of sexual violence against adolescents, it is very important to be informed about gang rape.


Adolescent; Forensic Medicine; Gang Rape

