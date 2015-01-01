Abstract

It can be said that games designed with the theme of violence are the risk factor for the appearance of aggressive attitudes and behaviours. In this case, it has become important to understand the extent of the psychological effects of media contents on consumers.The level of consumption of violent video games in which age range and the level of trait anger-anger style is aimed to reveal.The sample of the study consisted of 286 students. Of the participants, 147 (51.4%) were female and 139 (48.6%) were male. Boys (33.3%;n=39) and high school students (33.7%;n=28) play violent video games more frequently. The level of trait anger was found to be higher in the participants (high school level participants) who played games. The level of outward anger (university level participants) of the game-playing participants were found to be high.

Language: en