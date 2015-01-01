Abstract

In this study, children in adolescence, which is recognized as the 10-19 age group by the WHO (World Health Organization, 2022), and early marriage, which is one of the leading problems of children in this age group, and its consequences were examined. In addition, a case study was conducted on a 13-year-old girl who was forced into marriage. This study aims to destroy the perception that forced marriages are a thing of the past, to show that they still exist today, and to raise awareness in society. It is to show that it is not easy for people in the adolescent period to avoid forced marriages. Because the case study shows that the victim is forced, threatened, and physically harmed in this process.

Language: en