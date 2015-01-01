Abstract

Cases of child abuse are frequently encountered both in our country and in other countries. It is thought that increasing the awareness level of people who work with or have close relationships with children will be effective in reducing abuse cases. Based on this idea, the data of the survey study conducted with primary school teachers are included in the article.The results of the survey conducted with primary school teachers who work with children and have close relationships reveal the awareness levels of primary school teachers on this issue.The result of this study; it has been seen that the number of training given should be increased, the quality should be improved and the scope should be expanded. The study also revealed that it is believed that increasing trust in the judiciary will increase the reporting of abuse cases.

Language: en