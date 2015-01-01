Abstract

An increasing prevalence of abusive dynamics in intimate relationships among young people has been reported in recent data. The purposes of this study are to outline the conflict-resolution strategies used in dating relationships, to describe the exposure to violent dynamics in the family of origin, and to analyse the correlation between conflict-resolution tactics in dating and exposure to family violence. This quantitative/cross-sectional study, using self-report instruments (sociodemographic questionnaire; revised conflict tactics scales; children's natural family environment signalling scale), involved 247 university students (mean age = 21.07; SD = 2.07). The results revealed a high prevalence in the use of abusive conflict-resolution tactics and exposure to family violence. Positive and significant correlations between these two variables were also found. These results raise the possibility of the transgenerational transmission of abusive dynamics and multiple victimisation and signal the need for action (prevention and intervention) on beliefs and expectations that young people have about marital relationships.

Language: en