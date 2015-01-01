Abstract

PURPOSE: Drivers who have committed a traffic violation are a particularly high-risk group, yet studies conducted among this group are scarce. We analyzed and synthesized the current literature concerning subsequent risky driving behaviors, recidivism, and crashes among drivers with a traffic violation.



METHODS: We searched PubMed, Education Resources Information Center (ERIC), Academic Search Complete, Web of Science, and Scopus for articles published in English between January 1, 1999, and May 31, 2023. A total of 25 articles met the selection criteria and were included in the final analysis. Two coders independently extracted and analyzed the selected articles to identify common categories across the articles, including study design, study population, type of traffic violation, and study outcomes including subsequent driving behaviors, recidivism, and crash risks.



RESULTS: Of the 25 selected articles, 19 (76%) involved both male and female participants. Fourteen (56%) studies were interventions/evaluation studies, with the other 11 (44%) being observational. Nineteen (76%) studies included alcohol-impaired driving violations, and 23 (92%) studies examined recidivism as an outcome measure. Over half of the observational studies demonstrated that traffic offenders were more likely to commit a subsequent traffic violation or had elevated risk of crashes. Most of the intervention/evaluation studies demonstrated a significant reduction in driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol among the study participants. However, such positive effects observed during the active intervention period were not always sustained.



CONCLUSIONS: Traffic offenders are a high-risk group for subsequent violations and crashes. Evidence from this review calls for more effective interventions implemented following a traffic violation to prevent recidivism, crashes, and crash-related injuries and deaths.

