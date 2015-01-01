Abstract

Grassroots dirt track racing is a foundational part of motorsports with a high risk of severe injury. This study aimed to gather perspectives and experiences of motorsports drivers surrounding safety and head acceleration events experienced during grassroots dirt track racing to inform strategies to improve driver safety. Thirteen drivers (n=9 who primarily race on dirt tracks; n=4 who primarily race on pavement tracks) with prior dirt track racing experience participated in separate, group-specific focus groups and/or one-on-one interviews where video, simulations of head motion, and head acceleration data were shared. Peak kinematics of laps and crash contact scenarios were recorded, and head perturbations (i.e., deviations in head motion relative to its moving-average trajectory) were quantified for each lap and presented through guided discussion. Responses were summarized using Rapid Assessment Process. Audio recordings and field notes were collected from focus groups and interviews and analyzed across 25 domains. Drivers described dirt track racing as short, fast bursts of racing. Benefits of dirt track racing for driver development were described, including learning car control. Drivers acknowledged risks of racing and expressed confidence in safety equipment but identified areas for improvement. Drivers observed lateral bouncing of the head in video and simulations but recognized that such motions were not noticed while racing. Track conditions and track type were identified as factors influencing head perturbations. Mean PLA (5.5 g) and PRV (3.07 rad/s) of perturbations experienced during racing laps and perturbation frequencies of 5 and 7 perturbations per second were reported. Generally, drivers accurately estimated the head acceleration magnitudes but were surprised by the frequency and maximum magnitude of perturbations. Maximum perturbation magnitudes (26.8 g and 19.0 rad/s) were attributed to hitting a "rut" in the dirt. Drivers described sudden stops, vertical loads due to landing from a large height, and impacts to the vehicle frame as crash events they physically feel the most. Summary statistics for crashes (medians = 7.30 g, 6.94 rad/s) were reported. Typical impact magnitudes measured in other sports (e.g., football) were provided for context. Upon reviewing the biomechanics, drivers were surprised that crash accelerations were relatively low compared to other contact/collision sports. Pavement drivers noted limited safety features in dirt track racing compared to pavement, including rigidity of vehicle frames, seat structure, seatbelt integration, and lack of oversight from sanctioning bodies. Most drivers felt seat inserts and head and neck restraints are important for injury prevention; however, usage of seat inserts and preferred head and neck restraint system differed among drivers. Drivers described their perspectives and experiences related to safety and identified strategies to improve safety in grassroots dirt track racing. Drivers expressed support for future safety research.

