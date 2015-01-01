|
Citation
|
Lamichhane P, Sukralia S, Alam B, Shaikh S, Farrukh S, Ali S, Ojha R. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(8): 4026-4032.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37554880
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Augmented reality (AR) technology is being used recently in healthcare, especially for rehabilitation purposes, owing to its ability for repetition, rapid feedback, and motivation for patients. This systematic review and meta-analysis aims to compare the efficacy of AR-based interventions to conventional physical interventions in improving balance, mobility, and fall risk. MATERIAL AND METHODS: PubMed, Google Scholar, Scopus, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials were systematically searched from inception to January 2023. Randomized trials and observational cohort studies comparing the effects of AR-based exercises with conventional training in patients 18 years and older were included in the analysis. Studies using virtual reality, case reports and series, reviews, meta-analyses, letters, and editorials were excluded. Post-intervention data on the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and Timed Up and Go (TUG) Test were extracted and studied. The fixed-effects inverse variance model was utilized to pool the extracted data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elderly; stroke; review; augmented reality; balance