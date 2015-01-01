|
Prasad S, Ait Souabni S, Anugwom G, Aneni K, Anand A, Urhi A, Obi-Azuike C, Gibson T, Khan A, Oladunjoye F. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(8): 3974-3981.
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37554895
Social media use has become widely popularized in modern society and because of that, human interactions have drastically changed. In parallel, depression and anxiety have reached unprecedented levels among the youth, and concerns have emerged on social media use compromising mental health. The objectives of our review are to explore if there is a relation between social media and the development of those two disorders among youth, to highlight the patterns that could lead to them, and to give recommendations for future research.
social media; youth; depression; anxiety; fatigue; compulsive media use; fear of missing out