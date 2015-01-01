SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kajai C, Suksatan W, Promkunta N, Kamkaew N. Belitung Nurs. J. 2022; 8(5): 446-452.

10.33546/bnj.2193

37554486

PMC10405652

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in severe mental health problems worldwide. Thus, in addition to the high number of people who have died from infection with complications, some have committed suicide.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the relationships between stress, stress-coping behaviors, and suicidal risk among those who had become unemployed in Thailand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

METHODS: This study had a cross-sectional correlational design and included 447 unemployed Thais at least 18 years of age who had become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The participants were selected through multistage sampling. A self-administered questionnaire was used for data collection. The data were then analyzed using frequency, percentage, and Spearman's correlation coefficient.

RESULTS: Most participants had moderate-level stress (73.16%) and stress-coping behaviors (71.81%). Almost all the participants had no suicidal risk (76.73%). The stress level and overall stress-coping behavior were positively correlated with suicidal risk (r = 0.305, p <0.01 and r = 0.352, p <0.01, respectively).

CONCLUSION: Stress and stress-coping behaviors were associated with suicidal risk among Thais who had become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, nurses must screen patients with psychological problems, especially those who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for suicide risk. Developing interventions to reduce such patients' stress and promote appropriate stress-coping behaviors is essential.


Language: en

Thailand; COVID-19; stress; stress-coping behaviors; suicidal risk; unemployment

