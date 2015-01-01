Abstract

OBJECTIVES: 1) To describe demographic factors, concussion knowledge, attitudes, subjective norms, self-efficacy and intentions to provide social support to a peer with a concussion and 2) to examine if demographic factors and concussion knowledge are associated with components of the Theory of Planned Behavior.



METHODS: The survey was completed between October 2018 and February 2019 by 200 youth (M = 15.30 years, SD = 1.52). Questions were designed for athletes and non-athletes and inquired about various types of social support. Data analysis included descriptive statistics, Wilcoxon Rank Sum Tests and Spearman's Rank-Order Correlation Coefficients.



RESULTS: More favorable attitudes and intentions to provide social support were observed among females (W = 2576, p ≤ 0.001; W = 2411, p ≤ 0.001), older youth (rho = 0.32, p ≤ 0.001; rho = 0.41, p ≤ 0.001) and those with higher concussion knowledge (rho = 0.29, p ≤ 0.001; rho = 0.22; p ≤ 0.001). Participating in sports with a high-risk of concussion was associated with lower attitudes and intentions to provide social support (W = 6677; p ≤ 0.001; W = 6721; p ≤ 0.001). Self-reported concussion history or knowing someone with a concussion history was not significantly associated with social support intentions.



CONCLUSION: This study identified characteristics of youth who had positive intentions to provide social support. These findings identify individuals who may model providing social support to a peer, as well as opportunities for future concussion education.

Language: en