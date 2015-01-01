|
Ueshima M, Kono Y. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(8): e7782.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37554571
This report describes a case of a pediatric patient with a fever after an oral cavity injury caused by a toothbrush. On physical examination, no bleeds or injuries in his mouth were evident, but diagnostic imaging revealed wide mediastinal emphysema including the left carotid arteries. It shows the importance of carefully examining patients not to miss life-threating conditions.
carotid arteries; mediastinal emphysema; toothbrush injury