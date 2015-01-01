Abstract

This study evaluates the epidemiology of nonfatal head injuries among children aged 1 to 4 years associated with consumer products and identifies the specific consumer products associated with these injuries. Data for children aged 1 to 4 years who presented to emergency departments (EDs) from 2015 to 2019 for a nonfatal head injury were extracted from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. An estimated 1 032 429 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 675 822-1 389 063) children presented to US EDs for head injuries, averaging 566 injuries daily. The average rate of head injury did not change over the 5-year study period (slope = -0.003; P =.852); it was highest among children aged 1 year (2.06 per 100 children aged 1 year), which was nearly 3 times that of children aged 4 years (rate ratio = 2.75; 95% CI: 2.73-2.77). Most injuries occurred at home (80.4%) and occurred from interacting with home furnishings (45.1%). This study underscores the need for increased head injury mitigation efforts among young children.

