|
Citation
|
Ferrão JVB, do Rosário MC, Fontenelle LF, Ferrão YA. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37554049
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mental rituals (MR) are compulsions with no overt behavioural or motoric signs. It is presently unclear whether MR found in obsessive-compulsive disorder are associated with a distinctive clinical profile.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychopathology; mental compulsions; mental ritual; obsessions; obsessive-compulsive disorder