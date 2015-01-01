Abstract

According to the Centers for Disease Control suicide rates in 2022 for American Indian/Alaska Native youth are 2.5 times higher than the national average. An Urban Indian Health Organization's response to this crisis was to provide community and State-wide Gatekeeper trainings between 2012 and 2019 to teach trainees (N = 810) to respond appropriately to youth at-risk of suicide. We report data on pre-, post-, and six-month follow-up surveys with trainees. Data were analyzed using generalized linear models repeated measures to test within-subject, and between-subject mean score changes on suicide prevention-related measures "knowledge," "ask directly," "respond," "comfort," and "preparedness." Results indicated improved capacity to be prepared to address suicide in the short term and that having a graduate degree enhanced baseline suicide prevention knowledge. Over time those with less education benefited the most and better retained content. Future Trainings should engage young people and those with less education to realize the largest benefit.

Language: en