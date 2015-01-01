|
O'Connell KL, Hassler M, Moreira N, Barnette B, Gilbert A, Widman C, Law KC. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37554044
Background The outcomes of calling 911 for suicide crises remain largely unexplored. Aims To investigate how characteristics of individuals in a suicidal crisis (e.g., age, gender identity, help-seeking source, means, disclosure of historical suicidality, or self-harm) may differentiate outcomes when contacting 911.
Language: en
suicide; help-seeking; intervention; crisis; 911