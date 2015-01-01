Abstract

Background The outcomes of calling 911 for suicide crises remain largely unexplored. Aims To investigate how characteristics of individuals in a suicidal crisis (e.g., age, gender identity, help-seeking source, means, disclosure of historical suicidality, or self-harm) may differentiate outcomes when contacting 911.



METHOD The authors analyzed 1,073 Washington State Police 911 call logs, coding for characteristics and outcome (unknown, monitoring, intervention, adverse outcome). Descriptive and inferential statistics, including multinomial logistic regressions, were used to explore associations.



RESULTS When individuals experiencing a suicidal crisis were referred by bystander or associates' observations, there was a greater likelihood of adverse outcome. Self-referral led to a greater likelihood of intervention. Referral from the suicidal individual contacting a known associate led to a greater likelihood of monitoring. Any disclosure of means led to a greater likelihood of intervention or adverse outcomes. Positive disclosure of historical suicidality or self-harm was more likely to result in monitoring. Limitations The dataset was intended for operational use in acute suicidality triage rather than research purposes.



CONCLUSION This study highlights the importance of supporting first responders with research to enhance their triage of people experiencing suicidal crises.

