Abstract

BACKGROUND: Between 2001 and 2020, Slovenia lost 8,952 lives due to suicides, two thirds of them by hanging.



AIM: To analyze trends in suicide methods between 2001 and 2020 and to explore relationships between suicide methods and selected sociodemographic characteristic.



METHODS: We focused on methods accounting for 95.7% of all suicides. We performed joinpoint regression to examine changes in suicide rates by respective methods and multivariate logistic regression analyses to study sociodemographics associated with specific suicide methods.



RESULTS: A gender-specific annual decrease in suicide rates was observed in all methods except for sharp objects and jumping or lying in front of a moving object. Age was statistically significant in the use of firearms and jumping or lying in front of a moving object, while gender was significant in all methods. Associations were found between education, marital status, region of residence, and various suicide methods. Limitations: The results are potentially culturally specific.



CONCLUSION: Certain sociodemographics seem to be associated with the selection of the method.

