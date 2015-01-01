SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mikolič P, Vinko M, Ropret N, Roskar S. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000918

PMID

37554045

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Between 2001 and 2020, Slovenia lost 8,952 lives due to suicides, two thirds of them by hanging.

AIM: To analyze trends in suicide methods between 2001 and 2020 and to explore relationships between suicide methods and selected sociodemographic characteristic.

METHODS: We focused on methods accounting for 95.7% of all suicides. We performed joinpoint regression to examine changes in suicide rates by respective methods and multivariate logistic regression analyses to study sociodemographics associated with specific suicide methods.

RESULTS: A gender-specific annual decrease in suicide rates was observed in all methods except for sharp objects and jumping or lying in front of a moving object. Age was statistically significant in the use of firearms and jumping or lying in front of a moving object, while gender was significant in all methods. Associations were found between education, marital status, region of residence, and various suicide methods. Limitations: The results are potentially culturally specific.

CONCLUSION: Certain sociodemographics seem to be associated with the selection of the method.


Language: en

Keywords

trends; suicide methods; Slovenia; sociodemographic characteristics

