Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) has a higher prevalence in adolescents with depressive disorders than in community adolescents. This study examined the differences in NSSI behaviors between adolescents with unipolar depression (UD) and those with bipolar depression (BD).



METHODS: Adolescents with UD or BD were recruited from 20 general or psychiatric hospitals across China. The methods, frequency, and function of NSSI were assessed by Functional Assessment of Self-Mutilation. The Beck Suicide Ideation Scale was used to evaluate adolescents' suicidal ideation, and the 10-item Kessler Psychological Distress Scale to estimate the anxiety and depression symptoms.



RESULTS: The UD group had higher levels of depression (19.16 vs.17.37, F=15.23, P<0.001) and anxiety symptoms (17.73 vs.16.70, F=5.00, P=0.026) than the BD group. Adolescents with BD had a longer course of NSSI than those with UD (2.00 vs.1.00 year, Z=-3.39, P=0.001). There were no statistical differences in the frequency and the number of methods of NSSI between the UD and BD groups. Depression (r=0.408, P<0.01) and anxiety (r=0.391, P<0.01) were significantly and positively related to NSSI frequency.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with BD had a longer course of NSSI than those with UD. More importantly, NSSI frequency were positively and strongly correlated with depression and anxiety symptoms, indicating the importance of adequate treatment of depression and anxiety in preventing and intervening adolescents' NSSI behaviors.

