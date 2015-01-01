SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Al-Zaman MS, Noman MMS. Data Brief 2023; 49: e109439.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.dib.2023.109439

37554994

PMC10405184

This dataset comprises Facebook data on five cases of religious misinformation in Bangladesh. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first publicly accessible dataset on Facebook-based religious misinformation in the country, featuring 7350 comments contributed by unique users. As online religious misinformation has been implicated in causing interreligious violence and tension in Bangladesh, this dataset can offer crucial insights into how social media is being exploited to foment such events. It may also help advance policy reform and activism to protect human rights and prevent the spread of religious misinformation.


Bangladesh; Social media; Religion; Facebook; Communalism; Misinformation

