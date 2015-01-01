Abstract

This dataset comprises Facebook data on five cases of religious misinformation in Bangladesh. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first publicly accessible dataset on Facebook-based religious misinformation in the country, featuring 7350 comments contributed by unique users. As online religious misinformation has been implicated in causing interreligious violence and tension in Bangladesh, this dataset can offer crucial insights into how social media is being exploited to foment such events. It may also help advance policy reform and activism to protect human rights and prevent the spread of religious misinformation.

