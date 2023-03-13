Abstract

The global burden of gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant public health concern, with one in three women estimated to experience some form of GBV throughout their lifetime regardless of racial, socio-economic, or religious background [1]. It has been well-established that experiencing GBV can have devastating consequences on mental and physical health as well as overall quality of life [2]. Compounded with this, many women with a history of trauma experience homelessness as they navigate escape and recovery and encounter numerous barriers to accessing medical attention crucial for dermatologic health [2]. Furthermore, low self-esteem and persistent stress may decrease adoption of self-care routines [3]. One core theme that emerges when studying healing from GBV is improvement of self-image and empowerment of health and self-care [2]. There is a pressing need for interventions that support such healing for survivors across all fields of medicine, including dermatology.



Our group developed the Skincare Empowerment and Education with Dermatologists (SEEDs) initiative in the hopes of promoting female dermatologic knowledge in a vulnerable population, thus boosting their self-esteem and aiding in their recovery. There exists precedent for this type of dermatological education effort, including a program at the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP) [3]. Our partner in this initiative was Womankind, which is a New York City-based community organization and shelter serving survivors of gender-based violence with a focus on communities of color.



The SEEDs meeting was held in a private, safe, nonclinical setting and hosted by people who identify as women to bolster feelings of emotional and physical safety. Twenty-four women from Womankind community attended. Fundraising efforts allowed participants to take free private car transportation to further enhance feelings of security. Educational topics focused on photoprotection in skin of color, vulvar dermatology, skin changes in pregnancy, acne, and alopecia and were presented by board-certified dermatologists...

