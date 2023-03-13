|
Citation
|
Sally R, Lakdawala N, Lee N, Lo Sicco K, Pomeranz MK. Dermatol Pract Concept 2023; 13(3).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37557128
|
Abstract
|
The global burden of gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant public health concern, with one in three women estimated to experience some form of GBV throughout their lifetime regardless of racial, socio-economic, or religious background [1]. It has been well-established that experiencing GBV can have devastating consequences on mental and physical health as well as overall quality of life [2]. Compounded with this, many women with a history of trauma experience homelessness as they navigate escape and recovery and encounter numerous barriers to accessing medical attention crucial for dermatologic health [2]. Furthermore, low self-esteem and persistent stress may decrease adoption of self-care routines [3]. One core theme that emerges when studying healing from GBV is improvement of self-image and empowerment of health and self-care [2]. There is a pressing need for interventions that support such healing for survivors across all fields of medicine, including dermatology.
Language: en