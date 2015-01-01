Abstract

Traumatic hemorrhage of the thyroid gland resulting from blunt injury to the neck is a very rare event. Particular neck positions can expose the thyroid to trauma, especially in motor vehicle collisions, falls, direct blows, or sport activities. Preexisting conditions such as goiters, adenomas, and cysts can increase the risk of bleeding, reducing the force required to rupture the gland and make the thyroid more prone to injury. The authors report the case of a 53-year-old man who was involved in a fire while working on maintenance of a liquid petroleum gas (LPG)-powered car. He subsequently presented to the emergency department with painful swelling of his right anterior neck with a palpable mass. CT scan showed a right thyroid hemorrhagic cyst. The worker reported that he had jumped into the car trunk to extinguish the fire and covered the gas tank nozzle with his own body to prevent dispersal of the accelerant. In this case, the medico-legal evaluation was useful to delineate between natural and traumatic causes of the injury. Medico-legal assessment is key in understanding the dynamics involved in work-related events to identify any legal responsibilities of the worker or the employer.

Language: en