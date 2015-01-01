Abstract

Optimal management of burns begins with first aid from the first hours of injury. Adequate knowledge of how to perform first aid for burns can reduce the consequences of injury. Therefore, this study aims to determine the knowledge, attitude, and sources of information assessment towards burn First aid among people referred to a burn centre in the north of Iran. A questionnaire-based survey was conducted to assess knowledge, attitude, and sources of information towards burn first aid among people referred to a burn centre in the north of Iran in 2023. In this survey, a convenience sampling method was adopted. The variables consisted of four items on socio-demographic information, 15 items on knowledge, ten items on attitude, and one item on sources of information related to burn First aid. A total of 371 individuals responded to the survey. The mean age of participants was 31.90 ± 8.49 years old. The mean score of the total knowledge of the participants in the research was 6.04 ± 3.05. There was a statistically significant relationship between the variables of age, sex, marital status, place of residence, level of education, and history of receiving first aid training with the participants' knowledge level. The average score of the total attitude of the participants was 44.08 ± 3.88. Out of 371 participants, 214 people (57.7%) had an average attitude, and 157 people (42.3%) had a good attitude towards burn first aid. There was a statistically significant relationship between place of residence, level of education, and history of receiving first aid training with the participants' attitudes in the research. In addition, the level of knowledge had a statistically significant relationship with the participants' attitude level in the research (p-value <0.001). The majority of participants have limited knowledge of burn first aid. This lack of knowledge could lead to severe consequences. Therefore, healthcare organizations should review and promote consistent guidelines for burn first aid to tackle and minimize the effect of this grave injury.

