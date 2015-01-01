|
Citation
|
Lokmic-Tomkins Z, Block LJ, Davies S, Reid L, Ronquillo CE, von Gerich H, Peltonen LM. J. Am. Med. Inform. Assoc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37558235
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Climate change, an underlying risk driver of natural disasters, threatens the environmental sustainability, planetary health, and sustainable development goals. Incorporating disaster-related health impacts into electronic health records helps to comprehend their impact on populations, clinicians, and healthcare systems. This study aims to: (1) map the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and International Science Council (UNDRR-ISC) Hazard Information Profiles to SNOMED CT International, a clinical terminology used by clinicians, to manage patients and provide healthcare services; and (2) to determine the extent of clinical terminologies available to capture disaster-related events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
climate change; disasters; disaster nursing; hazards; standardized terminology; systematized nomenclature of medicine clinical terms (SNOMED CT)