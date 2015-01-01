Abstract

Latinas/os/xs experience pervasive rates of interpersonal violence victimization while also experiencing frequent discrimination and societal trauma (e.g., hate crimes). Betrayal trauma theory and cultural betrayal trauma theory provide frameworks for examining the distinct harm of violence perpetrated by a close other and by a member of the same marginalized group(s), respectively. However, no known research has examined the concurrent impacts of both forms of betrayal among Latina/o/x young adults. The current study examined the unique and multiplicative effects of high betrayal trauma (i.e., violence perpetrated by a close other) and cultural betrayal trauma (i.e., violence perpetrated by someone of the same marginalized group(s)) on psychological and physical health symptoms in Latina/o/x young adults. Latina/o/x undergraduate students (N = 208) participated in a 60-minute online survey assessing violence victimization, psychological symptoms, and physical health. Rates of victimization (91.35%, n = 190) were high across differing forms of violence. Interactions of high betrayal trauma and cultural betrayal trauma were significant for psychological, physical, and anxiety symptoms. Although there were no significant simple effects, the pattern of results suggested that being assaulted by someone who shares one's Latina/o/x identity was more strongly associated with psychological and physical symptoms when participants had not been assaulted by someone with whom they were close. The current study highlights the importance of culturally competent therapy for Latina/o/x survivors that incorporates the interpersonal and cultural contexts of victimization.

