Eisenstein M, Chung J, Domaleski V, Lantz S. J. Nurs. Meas. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37558252
Background and Purpose: The prevention of aggressive behavior in child and adolescent inpatient settings is essential. However, it can be difficult to prompt a quick appropriate intervention without an early warning scale for the prevention and management of behavioral emergencies in a psychiatric inpatient adolescent unit. Behavioral emergencies often result in restraint/seclusion and/or administration of psychotropic medications. The objectives are to develop and evaluate the Pediatric Behavioral Early Warning Scale (Pedi-BEWS) as a screening tool to prompt quick appropriate interventions and to decrease incidents of restraint/seclusion and/or administration of psychotropic medications.
instrument development; clinical; measurement/statistical methods, adolescent health