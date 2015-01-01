Abstract

Understanding how neighborhood environments are related to older adults' quality of life (QoL) and physical activity (PA) is important for public health actions on healthy ageing in sub-Saharan Africa. We examined associations of perceived neighborhood environment attributes with QoL among older adults in Nigeria and investigated the moderating effects of PA on these associations. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 353 older adults (mean age = 68.9 ± 9.1 years) selected from 5 high- and low-income communities in Maiduguri, Nigeria. QoL, attributes of the neighborhood environments and PA were self-reported using validated questionnaires. Multi-level models were used to examine the direct associations between neighborhood environment attributes and each of the four domains of QoL (physical health, psychological health, social relationships, and environmental health), as well as the moderating effects of leisure-time and total PA. Seven of nine neighborhood environment features were positively associated with multiple domains of QoL. Residential density, land-use diversity, land-use mix-access, walking infrastructure, traffic safety and 'overall walkability' were positively related to both or either physical health and environmental health QoL among those who are physically active. In contrast, walking infrastructure, traffic safety, and 'overall walkability' were negatively related to psychological health QoL among those not physically active. Our findings suggest being physically active moderates the association of neighborhood environments with QoL among Nigerian older adults. We suggest that designing age-friendly communities and simultaneously promoting PA may be needed to improve QoL and help prepare the Nigerian society for the predicted increase in the older adult population.

Language: en