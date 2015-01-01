|
Miller-Matero LR, Yeh HH, Maffett A, Mooney JT, Sala-Hamrick K, Frank CB, Simon GE, Rossom R, Owen-Smith AA, Lynch FL, Beck A, Waring S, Daida YG, Lu CY, Ahmedani BK. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37554000
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide remains an urgent public health crisis. Although some sociodemographic characteristics are associated with greater suicide risk in the general population, it is unclear whether individuals utilizing health care in the United States have similar suicide incidence patterns. The authors examined whether race-ethnicity is associated with suicide death among patients seeking health care and investigated health care utilization patterns.
Suicide; Electronic health record; Mental health systems; Racial-ethnic disparities; Self-destructive behavior