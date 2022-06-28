|
Citation
Mark TL, Henretty K, Gibbons BJ, Zarkin GA. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
37554005
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In July 2022, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went live. The Lifeline is part of larger federal and state efforts to build comprehensive behavioral health crisis response systems that include mobile crisis units and crisis diversion and stabilization centers. Comprehensive response systems are anticipated to reduce hospitalizations for suicide and other behavioral health crises; however, research testing this assumption has been limited. The authors used Arizona-a state known for its comprehensive crisis system-to determine the association between state implementation of a comprehensive behavioral health crisis response system and suicide-related hospitalizations.
Language: en
Keywords
Economics; Mental health systems; Crisis response system; Health care reform; Suicide and self-destructive behavior