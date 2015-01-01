Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The authors aimed to assess differences in appointment completion rates between telepsychiatry and in-person outpatient psychiatric care for patients with depression in an academic health system.



METHODS: Electronic health records of encounters for patients (ages ≥10) with a depression diagnosis and at least one scheduled outpatient psychiatric appointment (N=586,266 appointments; November 2017-October 2022) were assessed for appointment volume and completion of telepsychiatry versus in-person sessions.



RESULTS: Telepsychiatry became the dominant care modality after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the number of telepsychiatry and in-person appointments nearly converged by October 2022. Logistic regression showed that telepsychiatry appointments (July 2020-October 2022) were more likely (OR=1.30, 95% CI=1.27-1.34) to be completed than in-person appointments.



CONCLUSIONS: Telepsychiatry appointments were less likely to be canceled or missed than in-person appointments, suggesting that telepsychiatry improved efficiency and continuity of care. As in-person operations resume following the pandemic, maintaining telepsychiatry services may optimize hospital-level and patient outcomes.

