Abstract

The employment of under-18 domestic helpers is common in Nigeria. Our study provides evidence of abuse of these domestic helpers, and identifies policy and practice gaps that have allowed it. A phenomenological and descriptive research design was used. Data was elicited from 13 respondents. The results show that there were no social protective services available for abused under-18 domestic helpers in South-eastern Nigeria. There were reports of psychological, emotional, and physical abuses, causing them to experience suboptimal development into adulthood. Absence of qualified social workers in local authorities, with the mandate to pursue child protection has contributed to the thriving of abuse of under-18 domestic helpers. The study recommends efforts by stakeholders to develop strategies and identify adequate funds for effective child protection services. Social work advocacy for community education and raising the awareness of the dangers of abuse of under-18 domestic helpers is crucial.

