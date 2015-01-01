|
Cullen O, Jenney A, Shiels L, Greer K, Scott K. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(6): 1111-1125.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Childhood experiences of intimate partner violence (CEIPV) is common, but youth voices are underrepresented in such research, and little is known about what they find helpful in counselling. The purpose of this research was to engage youth with lived experience to address the following questions: (1) What do youth with CEIPV identify as key competencies needed for CEIPV service providers? And (2) How can youth participatory action research (YPAR) (and participatory methods) be utilized to enhance research on CEIPV? This article is focused on the YPAR process and addressing the second research question.
Language: en
Childhood Experiences of Intimate Partner Violence; Children and Youth; Intimate Partner Violence; Research Methodologies; Youth Participatory Action Research