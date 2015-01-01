SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nikupeteri A, Laitinen M. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(6): 1165-1176.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-023-00537-3

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Based on our research, the purpose of this paper is to examine the production of knowledge about children's exposure to parental stalking after their parents have separated. The paper addresses the following questions: (1) What dimensions of knowledge has the multimethod qualitative approach produced in our research? and (2) What methodological choices are conducive to conducting ethically sound research on parental stalking? The aim is to contribute to the methodological and ethical discussions in social science research on children exposed to stalking as a specific form of domestic violence and abuse.

Method

We utilized a multimethod qualitative approach in studying children's exposure to parental stalking. The approach produced five dimensions of knowledge: (1) practice wisdom, (2) experiential knowledge, (3) contextual and situational knowledge, (4) socio-structural knowledge, and (5) norm-related knowledge, which all were important in studying children's exposure to parental stalking.

Results

In conducting an ethically sound study, the central methodological choices were as follows: employing child-centered practice, respecting intergenerational dialogue, forming trusting relationships with professionals, and valuing different types of knowledge and realities by using a multivoice approach.

Conclusions

A multimethod qualitative approach enables rich dialogue through which knowledge of parental stalking can be constructed. We argue that the approach makes it possible to bring children's marginalized voices into the academic and professional discussions on parental stalking and thereby to advance the realization of the rights of children who are subjected to a parent's stalking behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Ethics; Methodology; Multimethod qualitative approach; Parental stalking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print