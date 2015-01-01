Abstract

Based on our research, the purpose of this paper is to examine the production of knowledge about children's exposure to parental stalking after their parents have separated. The paper addresses the following questions: (1) What dimensions of knowledge has the multimethod qualitative approach produced in our research? and (2) What methodological choices are conducive to conducting ethically sound research on parental stalking? The aim is to contribute to the methodological and ethical discussions in social science research on children exposed to stalking as a specific form of domestic violence and abuse.



Method



We utilized a multimethod qualitative approach in studying children's exposure to parental stalking. The approach produced five dimensions of knowledge: (1) practice wisdom, (2) experiential knowledge, (3) contextual and situational knowledge, (4) socio-structural knowledge, and (5) norm-related knowledge, which all were important in studying children's exposure to parental stalking.



Results



In conducting an ethically sound study, the central methodological choices were as follows: employing child-centered practice, respecting intergenerational dialogue, forming trusting relationships with professionals, and valuing different types of knowledge and realities by using a multivoice approach.



Conclusions



A multimethod qualitative approach enables rich dialogue through which knowledge of parental stalking can be constructed. We argue that the approach makes it possible to bring children's marginalized voices into the academic and professional discussions on parental stalking and thereby to advance the realization of the rights of children who are subjected to a parent's stalking behavior.

Language: en