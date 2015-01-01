|
Citation
Robinson S, Foley K, Moore T, Valentine K, Burton J, Marshall A, O'Donnell M, Brebner C. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(6): 1191-1204.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The perspectives of children and young people with disability who experience domestic and family violence are under-researched, impeding the development of approaches that meet their needs. Knowledge gaps stem from the layered discursive positioning of disability, childhood/youth, or domestic and family violence in addition to the methodological, ethical and pragmatic complexity of research needed to understand their priorities and be attuned to their lived experience. This article explores methodological, ethical and practical challenges to centring their voices in research about domestic and family violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Co-design; Contextual agency; Ethics; Intersectionality; Participation; Research methods; Risk