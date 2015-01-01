Abstract

Background/Context: African American students often encounter racial microaggressions when attending predominantly white institutions (PWIs). Experiencing racial microaggressions can negatively affect African American students' feelings of belonging to the campus community. Racial microaggressions can also affect their physical and emotional stability.

Purpose of Study: Using a critical race theory (CRT) framework, we focused on the centrality of race and racism and intersectionality. We examined how experiencing racial microaggressions influenced African American students' (n = 15) feelings of belonging at PWIs. In addition, we explored how students emotionally coped with their experiences.

Research Design: A semi-structured interview was conducted with participants. Using thematic analysis through the process of open coding and axial coding, we developed themes based on students' experiences with microaggressions, feelings of belonging, and coping strategies. We connected the themes to the larger research literature, focusing on our CRT framework.

Conclusions/Recommendations: Experiencing racial microaggressions made students feel devalued in the campus community. In addition, racial microaggressions intersected with other forms of oppression, further impacting students' sense of belonging. These experiences often led students to use maladaptive coping mechanisms; despite this, students were able to create community by using self-protective coping mechanisms, such as creating supportive networks. Racism-related stress caused by racial microaggressions should be considered a public health issue. By exploring racial microaggressions, researchers and policy makers can understand how racism impacts individuals and provide tools on how to challenge racism on systemic levels.

