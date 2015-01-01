|
Ewing EL, Khatri SM, Irsheid SB, Castleberry LY. Teach. Coll. Rec. 2022; 124(12): 3-34.
(Copyright © 2022, Columbia University Teachers College)
Background/Context: Research suggests that sexual harassment and assault are distressingly common occurrences in middle school settings. However, prevention efforts have largely focused on secondary and post-secondary settings. While research-based initiatives to discuss consent could be effective, currently there is a dearth of literature on middle school students' beliefs or attitudes on consent and sexual assault, which could inform such initiatives.
