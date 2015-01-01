Abstract

Background/Context: Research suggests that sexual harassment and assault are distressingly common occurrences in middle school settings. However, prevention efforts have largely focused on secondary and post-secondary settings. While research-based initiatives to discuss consent could be effective, currently there is a dearth of literature on middle school students' beliefs or attitudes on consent and sexual assault, which could inform such initiatives.



Purpose/Objective/Research Question/Focus of Study: Using the concept of "consent scripts," this study asks: How do seventh- and eighth-grade students define, proscribe, understand, and operationalize consent as a concept?



Research Design: We surveyed 177 middle school students about their ideas regarding consent and their analysis of scenarios of dubious consent, and conducted follow-up in-depth semi-structured interviews with 66 of the participants.



Conclusions/Recommendations: We identify four consent scripts prevalent among middle school students 1) consent works differently within relationships; 2) seeking consent is a form of empathy; 3) acts of seeking or violating consent are informed by norms of masculinity; and 4) close friends will respect norms of consent. These findings can inform sexual assault prevention and intervention efforts in the middle school context.

Language: en