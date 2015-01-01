Abstract

Self-perception is an important internal resource, and violence exposure can negatively impact children's view of themselves. Although camp interventions can enhance self-perception, research has not yet examined whether camp interventions improve self-perception among children affected by family violence. Camp-based interventions promote health equity by addressing common barriers to service engagement.



Objective



Using a non-masked, parallel randomized controlled design, this pilot study evaluated whether a camp-based intervention (i.e., Camp HOPE) enhanced self-perception among youth exposed to family violence.



Method



Participants included 47 children aged 7-12 (M = 9.55, SD = 1.63; 79% Black/African American) and one of their adult caregivers seeking services from a Family Justice Center. Children were assigned to the camp (n = 23) or waitlist control (n = 24) condition using block randomization. Caregiver-child dyads completed evaluations at baseline, 2-month follow-up, and 5-month follow-up. Children reported on three self-perception domains: Social Competence, Behavioral Conduct, and Global Self-Worth (GSW). Piecewise latent growth curve models evaluated between-group differences in self-perception at 2- and 5-month follow-up.



Results



Findings from intent-to-treat analyses indicated that Camp HOPE may have a temporary, negative impact on children's GSW (Diff. = − 2.65; SE = 1.22; p = 0.029; g = 0.63). Supplemental "as-treated" analyses revealed no significant differences between children who attended and did not attend the camp.



Conclusions



Results are inconsistent with previous findings that camp interventions enhance self-perception, raising important questions about the unique experiences of youth exposed to family violence. Given these findings, Camp HOPE America might consider modifications to enhance effectiveness.

