|
Citation
|
Martin A, Nixon C, Watt KL, Taylor A, Kennedy PJ. Child Youth Care Forum 2022; 51(5): 921-935.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been linked to negative outcomes for adult behavioural, physical and mental health. There is limited research into the prevalence of ACEs experienced by children and young people in the children and young people secure estate, and specifically, a lack of research into England's secure children's homes (SCH) population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adverse childhood experiences; Childhood abuse; Children’s secure estate; Developmental trauma; Secure children’s home