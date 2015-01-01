Abstract

Anxiety disorders are common comorbidities in children and adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who are also at a high risk of bullying behavior. However, little is known about the roles of anxiety symptomatology in the relationship between ADHD and bullying behavior.



Objective



This cross-sectional, clinic-based study aims to investigate the associations between anxiety symptomatology and bullying involvement in youth with ADHD.



Method



One hundred and eighty children and adolescents with ADHD aged 10-18 years participated in the study. The Screen for Child Anxiety-Related Emotional Disorders (SCARED) was self-rated, and the participants were interviewed with the Revised Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire to categorize bullying involvement. Data were analyzed through percentage, nonparametric statistics, chi-squared statistics, and logistic regression analysis.



Results



Sixty-nine percent of youth with ADHD reported involvement in bullying, of which 33.3%, 8.9%, and 27.2% were classified as victims, bullies, and bully-victims, respectively. The means and 95% confidence intervals of the total SCARED scores showed a significant difference among bullying behavior groups. The highest SCARED scores could be noticed in the victim and bully-victim groups, with the lowest scores observed in the bully group. Youth with ADHD who had comorbid anxiety were 3.51 times more likely to be bullied than those who did not have anxiety.



Conclusions



A differential effect of anxiety symptomatology on bullying behavior in youth with ADHD was evident. These results highlight the utility of including anxiety in the conceptualization of bullying problems in youth with ADHD to plan successful anti-bullying interventions.

