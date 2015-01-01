Abstract

Growing evidence suggests that reactive aggression is more strongly associated with youth internalizing symptoms (e.g., anxiety and depression symptoms) than proactive aggression. Detained youth are more likely to utilize both reactive and proactive functions of aggression as well as are at greater risk for developing internalizing symptoms. However, it is unclear if the unique associations observed in community samples are evident among detained youth. Further, alexithymia, or difficulty in the identification and communication of emotions has been found to be prevalent among detained adolescents and may moderate relations between the functions of aggression and internalizing symptoms.



OBJECTIVES



Accordingly, the current study examines associations between both functions of aggression and internalizing symptoms in a sample of detained youth and investigates alexithymia as a potential moderator of these associations.



METHODS



111 detained youth (ages 11 to 17, M age = 15.50; 70% male) self-reported on their internalizing symptoms, functions of aggression, and their experience of alexithymia.



RESULTS



Findings indicated that associations between functions of aggression and internalizing symptoms among detained adolescents differ from results found in community samples. Further, results indicate that various aspects of alexithymia (i.e., difficulty describing emotions and externally oriented thinking) may play a role in the link between these functions of aggression and internalizing symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS



Findings suggest associations between functions of aggression and internalizing symptoms in detained adolescents may differ from those found in community settings. Implications for treatment, assessment, and future directions are discussed.

Language: en