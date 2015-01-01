|
Citation
|
O'Dell CC, Fite PJ, Diaz KI. Child Youth Care Forum 2023; 52(1): 229-251.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Growing evidence suggests that reactive aggression is more strongly associated with youth internalizing symptoms (e.g., anxiety and depression symptoms) than proactive aggression. Detained youth are more likely to utilize both reactive and proactive functions of aggression as well as are at greater risk for developing internalizing symptoms. However, it is unclear if the unique associations observed in community samples are evident among detained youth. Further, alexithymia, or difficulty in the identification and communication of emotions has been found to be prevalent among detained adolescents and may moderate relations between the functions of aggression and internalizing symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Aggression; Alexithymia; Detainment; Internalizing symptoms