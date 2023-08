Abstract

Maladaptive emotion regulation strategies are predictive of negative outcomes in adolescence which, in turn, may impact on later well-being.



Objective



The current study aimed at testing the moderating role of emotional self-efficacy on the relation between expressive suppression and the engagement in internalizing behavior, controlling for gender effect.



Method



A total of 526 adolescents (Mage = 14.7 years, age range = 14-17 years) filled out self-report questionnaires evaluating expressive suppression, emotional regulatory self-efficacy, and internalizing behavior, respectively.



Results



Suppressors with lower positive emotion self-efficacy were more likely to engage in internalizing behavior than suppressors with higher positive emotion self-efficacy.



Conclusions



Despite several limitations, the study provided preliminary insights on the role played by emotional self-efficacy in the relation between expressive suppression and internalizing behavior in middle adolescence.

Language: en