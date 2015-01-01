SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lukács J., Takács J, Soósné Kiss Z, Kapitány-Fövény M, Falus A, Feith HJ. Child Youth Care Forum 2023; 52(4): 893-911.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10566-022-09714-9

unavailable

Abstract

With the increase of cyberbullying, several intervention programmes have been created that aim at reducing cyber-victimisation and perpetration.

Objective

Our study presents the effects of the STAnD anti-cyberbullying programme with peer-education both on the short and the long run among lower and upper primary school students, with a focus on the participants' cyberbullying roles.

Method

The sample comprised of 536 students who participated in the intervention programme, involving 36% lower and 64% upper primary school students. Participants were measured by a self-reported questionnaire before and right after the programme, then six months later.

Results

The main effect of the STAnD programme was a positive change in the participants' willingness to engage in help-seeking and their active-defending reaction, although this effect decreased after six months. The changes were larger among lower primary school students compared to upper primary school participants.

Conclusion

Our results imply that long-lasting and intensive health promotion programmes are necessary to reach a long-term intervention effect. Anti-cyberbullying programmes should take into consideration participants' involvement and roles in cyberbullying. As our study was a non-randomised uncontrolled study design, thus interpretation of the effectiveness of the programme is limited.


Keywords

Cyberbullying; Cyberbullying involvement; Effect; Peer education; Primary school-aged students

