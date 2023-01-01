|
Citation
|
Boase ER, McLaren S. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adults are disproportionately at risk of suicide. Discrimination is a key suicide risk correlate. Emerging evidence suggests transgender people may experience discrimination and suicide differently to gender-diverse people. No research has investigated whether self-compassion is protective against suicide within the TGD population. The present study examined whether self-compassion weakened and self-coldness strengthened the relationship between discrimination and suicide risk and whether these effects differed between gender groups (transgender or gender-diverse). An international sample of transgender (n = 240) and gender-diverse (n = 145) adults completed the Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised, the Self-Compassion Scale, the Transgender Discrimination Scale, and the Centre for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression Scale.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Discrimination; Gender Nonconforming; Risk Factors; Self-Compassion; Sex Discrimination; Suicidality; Suicide; Transgender