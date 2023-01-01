Abstract

Rape myths are false beliefs about rape, rape victims, and/or perpetrators of rape that perpetuate a culture where sexual violence is excused. Martha Burt created the first measure of rape myth acceptance in 1980 and since then scholars have continuously updated our understanding of rape myths with a continued focus on rape perpetrated by men against women. While this focus is critical due to the prevalence of such violence, this exclusive focus risks ignoring other vulnerable groups, including the LGBTQ + (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer) community. The current study aimed to expand the current measurement of rape myth acceptance beyond heteronormativity and the gender binary allowing for a representative measure of rape myth acceptance for LGBTQ +, heterosexual, and cisgender communities alike. To achieve this goal, the modified Illinois Rape Myth Acceptance Scale (IRMAS) was altered to remove gendered language (e.g., he or she) and replaced with gender-inclusive language (e.g., they). Utilizing the gender-inclusive version of the modified IRMAS, data were collected from 575 (375 LGBTQ +, 250 non-LGBTQ +) participants via Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk). A confirmatory factor analysis demonstrated stability of factor structure with five separate factors: Victim asked for it, Didn't mean to, Didn't mean to--specific to intoxication, It was not really rape, and Victim lied, underlying the overall latent factor. Further analysis supported measurement invariance of the gender-inclusive IRMAS across LGBTQ + membership. The results provide initial evidence for a gender-inclusive rape myth acceptance scale, which increases inclusivity and representation for individuals who are particularly vulnerable to victimization. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

