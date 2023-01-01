|
Stuart-Maver SL, Foley Nicpon M, Stuart-Maver CIM, Mahatmya D. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2023; 10(2): 279-291.
The current study examines disparities and longitudinal trends of suicidal behaviors among sexual minority youth disaggregated by self-reported sex and sexual orientation. Despite evidence that attitudes toward sexual minorities have improved during recent decades, few studies have examined whether suicidal behaviors in youth of varying sexual minority identities have likewise improved. Using population-based data from Massachusetts, this study conducted a series of logistic regression analyses to examine disparities and trends for suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempt (SA), and suicide attempt resulting in medical treatment (SM) by sexual minority and heterosexual youth during four cohort periods ranging from 1995 to 2017.
Attempted Suicide; Heterosexuality; Peers; Sexual Minority Groups; Sexual Orientation; Suicidal Behavior; Trends