Abstract

AIM:The aim of this study was to determine the extent of nursing students' stigmatization of suicide.

Materials and Methods: The study was descriptive. A total of 300 nursing students from different African countries studying at the nursing faculty of a university in Northern Cyprus were enrolled in the study. The data were collected using a questionnaire form and the stigma of suicide scale (SOSS).

Results: For the SOSS stigmatization sub-dimension the score was 3.79±0.62, for the isolation/depression subdimension it was 2.87±0.63, and for the glorification/normalization subscale it was 2.45±0.66. This study demonstrated that the students' stigmatization of suicide was high, and that as their age and year of study increased, they associated suicide more with isolation and depression.

Conclusions: In order to reduce stigma towards suicide, it is important to ensure that students are introduced to this concept earlier during their education, to plan training to eliminate negative beliefs and attitudes towards suicide attempts, and to make this training sustainable.

Language: en